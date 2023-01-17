LATHAM, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Douglas Brock, a former pastor at the Straits Corners Baptist Church in Candor, was promoted to the rank of colonel in the New York Army National Guard during a ceremony on Friday.

Brock was a pastor at the church from 1999 to 2021 and currently serves as state chaplain for the 16,000 men and women in New York’s Army and Air National Guard.

According to the Army National Guard, “Military chaplains provide for the religious needs of service members and their families, while also serving as an expert on religious, moral, and ethical issues for commanders. They play a key role in helping Soldiers and Airmen and their families deal with the stresses of military life and deployments.”

Brock enlisted in the Air Force in 1985 after graduating from high school in California. He served as a radio technician in Iceland and Texas before leaving the Air Force and pursuing a bachelor’s degree in religious education at Davis College in Binghamton.

In 2008 he decided to become a military chaplain and worked his way up from there.

Brock was deployed to Kuwait in 2013 and 2020, where he served as the head chaplain for Task Force Spartan Shield, the Army forces based in Kuwait and other Middle Eastern countries, said the National Guard.

At Friday’s ceremony, Major General Ray Shields praised Brock for his efforts and said, “Chaplain Brock has earned this promotion through his years of service.”

Brock currently resides in Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, with his wife and four of their twelve children.

He serves as the chaplain for Joint Task Force Empire Shield, a 700-person security force in New York City based at Fort Hamilton.