Former Pharsalia Town Supervisor pleads guilty to stealing $240,000 in public funds

The man who was Chenango County’s longest serving town supervisor has been convicted of using the town treasury as his own personal slush fund.

Former Pharsalia Town Supervisor Dennis Brown plead guilty to stealing $240,000 in public funds and must now pay it all back.

72-year-old Brown had served as the Pharsalia Supervisor for 35 years before losing re-election in 2019 after having been arrested on embezzlement charges earlier that year.

The State Comptroller’s Office says Brown used the town credit card to pay for groceries, cooking classes, liquor, clothing, designer handbags, jewelry, personal utility bills, work on his property and vacations.

He also faces prison time at his sentencing in September.