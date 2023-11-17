JOHNSON CITY (WIVT/WBGH) – The former home of Binghamton’s last remaining Friendly’s has been torn down.

Located at 561 Harry L. Drive, the site of the former eatery was demolished Wednesday morning.

The demolition follows Friendly’s abrupt closure in September. Restaurant employees told NewsChannel 34 they initially found out about the closure from village officials, not the corporate office. The restaurant occupied had occupied the building since 1984.

Previous locations on the Vestal Parkway, Main Street in Endicott, Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango and inside the Oakdale Mall have all closed in recent years.

As reported by WNBF News, Splash Car Wash of Connecticut has received approval to set up a unit at the Johnson City site. The company has not announced when the new car wash will open.