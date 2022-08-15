ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Former New York 22nd Congressional candidate Vanessa Fajans-Turner announced that she is endorsing Democrat Josh Riley in the new 19th Congressional District.

According to Riley, Fajans-Turner is one of the nation’s leading fighters in the battle against climate change and he is honored to have her support in his campaign.

Fajans-Turner spoke very highly of Riley in her endorsement announcement.

“No matter how you measure the quality of a candidate – on the merits of their preparedness, critical intelligence, compassion, or potential for impact, Josh scores high marks across the board and I am honored to endorse his candidacy to represent Ithaca and NY’s 19th District in Congress,” she said. “We share a common vision for the economic, sustainable and just development of this region and I look forward to supporting his expanded leadership on climate when we send him to DC.”

Fajans-Turner will co-host a fundraising event for Riley’s campiagn on Sunday, August 21st, at Cass Park Pavilion from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.