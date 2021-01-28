Food Bank of Southern Tier gets 40,000 pounds of mac and cheese

BINGHAMTON, NY – People in need of food in our region are getting access to one of America’s most popular comfort foods.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier has received 40 thousand pounds of macaroni and cheese from Land O Lakes.

The frozen entrees were donated through the member-owned cooperative’s First Run Program which produces food specifically to alleviate hunger in the US.

First Run has delivered more than 6 million pounds of food nationwide since it was established by Land O Lakes in 2010.