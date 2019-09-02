Florida forced to prepare for Dorian’s coming impact

NEW SMYRNA F.L -Hurricane Dorian has finally begun the much anticipated turn north but forecasters say it is crawling and remains a powerful category 4 storm, packing winds of 155 miles per hour.



The storm has already made landfall in the Bahamas three times and is now heading towards the U-S, threatening millions from Florida to the Carolinas.



ABC’s Elizabeth Hur is in new Smyrna Beach, Florida with the latest.

The damage done in the northern Bahamas – devastating.

“I’m just praying we come out of this. Once we come out of this with our lives. I’ll be happy”

Dorian, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in recorded history, seemingly sparing nothing in its path.

The devastation in the Bahamas a scary site for Floridians anticipating Dorian’s arrival.

“We hope for the best but we have to keep preparing for the worst,” says sen Rick Scott.

So far more than two million people along the coast have been ordered to evacuate.

In Georgia and South Carolina lanes on major highways reversed to get everyone inland quickly and safely.

In Florida officers are going door to door in the evacuation zones, making sure residents are heeding the call to leave their homes.

There are more than a dozen shelters set up across the state and the Red Cross is reporting thousands of evacuees have already checked in.

And for anyone thinking about riding out the storm – here’s acting FEMA administrator Peter Gama on GMA –

“If you’re issued a mandatory evacuation don’t tough it out. Get out. Save your life.”

And for safety – some county officials here in Florida are also activating a curfew starting Tuesday night, warning if you break the law, you will ride out the storm in jail.

Elizabeth Hur, ABC News, New Smyrna Beach, Florida.