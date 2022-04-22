KIRKWOOD, NY – The 72nd consecutive season of racing at Five Mile Point Speedway has gotten off to a wet and cold start as only two of the scheduled six events have occurred due to weather cancellations. All of that is scheduled to change this weekend.

On Saturday, April 23, the speedway will have an open practice for the final test and tuning of the teams.

On Sunday, April 24, a doubleheader of racing will take place, with the small cars beginning at 2:15 p.m. At 6:05 p.m., sportsman, street stock, and future sportsman cars will be racing.

Race teams from all over the northeast are expected to converge on Five Mile Point Speedway this Sunday.

Sunday’s race will be the second of the Spring Championship Series races. Originally, there were five scheduled events; however, due to weather cancellations, now there are only three. The third and final race of the Spring Championship Series will take place Saturday, April 30.

The regular season of racing will begin on Saturday, May 14.

For additional information, visit www.5milepointspeedway.com, or call 607-775-5555.