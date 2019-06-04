First Ward Action Council hosts a Crandall Street Open House

A major project to revitalize one of Binghamton’s most blighted neighborhoods is ready to show off its progress.

The First Ward Action Council is hosting an open house on Thursday afternoon at the recently completed 18 Crandall Street.

It’s part of the $10 million Crandall Street Apartments project renovating 10 historic buildings on the block to create affordable housing.

The open house runs from noon until 6 on Thursday and will include live music and free food samples from Parlor City Vegan Foods.

The healthy snacks are part of First Ward Action Council’s “Build a Healthy Street Campaign.”

