First Ward Action Council hosts a Crandall Street Open House

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A major project to revitalize one of Binghamton’s most blighted neighborhoods is ready to show off its progress.

The First Ward Action Council is hosting an open house on Thursday afternoon at the recently completed 18 Crandall Street.

It’s part of the $10 million Crandall Street Apartments project renovating 10 historic buildings on the block to create affordable housing.

The open house runs from noon until 6 on Thursday and will include live music and free food samples from Parlor City Vegan Foods.

The healthy snacks are part of First Ward Action Council’s “Build a Healthy Street Campaign.”

———————————————————

Download the app for Android or iPhone

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

More Don't Miss