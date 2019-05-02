BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Over at the Lost Dog Cafe, local artist and painter Robert Hoover is marking something of a milestone.

His new exhibit will be his 20th First Friday opening in the 10 years since he moved back to his hometown.

Hoover had spent 34 years working in the magazine industry in Manhattan, toward the end of which he took up painting.

This show, titled Divinely Diverse 2 is almost all recent works and features 28 pieces, 7 of which are portraits, 4 collages and the remainder are abstract.

Hoover says, "I don't like doing the same thing over and over. I like continually trying new things, experimenting. I don't want to be stagnant. I like to keep moving, especially with my abstracts."

The one older work is titled "Davide."

It was one of his first portraits that he sold years ago.

The owner recently passed away and Hoover was able to buy it back when a friend found it for sale at an antique store.

Hoover will be greeting friends tomorrow evening from 6 until 9 and there will also be a Peak Photobooth there offering attendees free photo memories.

The First Friday Art Walk, organized by the Gorgeous Washington Street Association, takes place at 24 different venues in the city Friday evening.