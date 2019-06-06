First Friday: Donut Day at Salvation Army

A tasty tradition with local ties will be celebrated tomorrow night as a part of the First Friday Art Walk.

The Salvation Army on Washington Street is hosting Donut Day, a celebration of the sweet treat where donut bakers across the area will compete for the area’s “Best Donut.”

The national annual event has origins in Binghamton that date back to the early 1900s when Major William Turner was stationed in the city before being reassigned to take care of men fighting in World War One.

Turner learned how to make donuts at the Russell Spaulding Bakery, and took the recipe to France where he started the famous Donut Brigade.

Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Ron Heimbrock says this event will be a way to celebrate Binghamton’s connection to that historic event.

“There’s such a rich history here in Binghamton, especially with the Salvation Army and I’ve been so blessed to be stationed here in Binghamton and learn some of the history that went on here.”

First Friday Art Walkers will be able to sample donuts and vote in the contest that begins at 6 PM.

The Salvation Army will also have Entenman’s donuts as giveaways to the public while supplies last.

