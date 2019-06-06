BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Local painter Dillon Utter will be holding an exhibition at the Broome County Arts Council's Artisan Gallery located at 95 Court Street.

The show, titled "Old Friend, New Genre" features over a dozen portraits he's made over the past 2 years of people he knows.

However, Utter says the "Old Friend" in the title actually refers to the City of Binghamton.

Utter paints from photographs he takes himself, including a pair of self-portraits.

"In a way you're kind of documenting your own growth. Not only are you capturing the changes in your physical features, whether it be your hair or age but it is also the documentation of your painting methods and how those grow and change as well."

In keeping with what seems to be this month's theme, there will also be live music starting at 6 from Bess Greenberg, the subject of one of his paintings.

First Friday takes place at roughly 20 venues in Binghamton from 6 until 9.

