BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - This month's First Friday Art Walk features a joint exhibition pairing a local painter with a local photographer.

"Visualizations: A Mixed Media Experience" combines the paintings of Deposit artist John Carroll with the photography of Matthew Card.

Carroll is displaying 21 paintings ranging in time period from the mid 70's to recent work.

Carroll focuses on still lifes and landscapes, in fact he moved to the area in 1980 because of its bucolic setting.

He says he continues to study the history and science of painting. "I get technical bulletins from the Tate Gallery in London or the National Gallery here in Washington. They always put out technical bulletins on what the Old Masters used to do and then I play with it myself just to see how difficult or easy it would be."

Matthew Card, who is also known for curating the annual "Art of Binghamton" exhibition, has 18 of his photos on display.

His recent work involves close-ups of nature including flowers and butterflies.

But he may be best known for his images of Binghamton's historic architecture.

Card says, "This is a very photogenic city. It has a lot of history and a lot of stuff that actually makes very interesting photographs."

Both men will be greeting visitors and selling their works tomorrow evening.

Also for First Friday, WBDY-FM will host a free live concert and broadcast by jazz guitarist Taze Yanick in the Bundy Annex.

