BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - At the Bundy Museum campus on Main Street, the annual Art of Binghamton event blends artwork and live music as well.

In its 4th year, Art of Binghamton features paintings, drawings and photography in which Binghamton is the subject matter, although this year the criteria have expanded to include all of Broome County.

There are 33 artists in the show exhibiting over 60 pieces across 3 galleries, 2 in the Bundy Museum proper and another inside the neighboring Binghamton Photo.

Founder Matthew Card says he was inspired to celebrate Binghamton as a muse 4 years ago.

Card says, "No one had ever done a local themed event or show and it has grown into a good size event now. We have a lot of talent this year and a lot of artists."

In addition to some live music tomorrow evening in the Bundy Annex, the event continues into Saturday with the 2nd annual AOB Music Fest featuring 11 local acts on 2 stages from 11 A-M to 10 PM.

The music and art are free and there will be food vendors and local brewers and distillers on site.

For a complete schedule, search Art of Binghamton on Facebook.



