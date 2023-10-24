HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Though the 2023 season has come to an end, Animal Adventure Park isn’t ready to close its doors just yet.

To celebrate the success of the park’s 11th year of fun as well as the animals, guests, and employees who made it all possible, Animal Adventure is hosting one more Encore Day on October 28. With beautiful weather in the forecast, families and individuals can head to the park to say “see you later” to a few hundred of their favorite animals.

Animal Adventure Park and its sister facility, The Preserve, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last admissions are at 4 at Animal Adventure and 3 at The Preserve.

Animal Adventure Park will temporarily close for Jungle Bells preparations. Jungle Bells, which has quickly become a local tradition, is the parks holiday lights event. It will officially begin on November 9 and run through December 30.

Tickets to the final adventure of the season can be purchased in person at Animal Adventure Park.

For more information on Jungle Bells, visit theanimaladventurepark.com.