BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton is using federal funding to address the homelessness crisis.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced more than $164,000 in funding to be divided between 6 local non-profits offering services to the unhoused.

The largest chunk, $64,000, goes to the Family Enrichment Network which in February of 2021 opened a supportive housing project on the city’s Northside geared toward the homeless.

The YWCA received 2 grants to support its women and children’s shelter as well as street outreach.

Catholic Charities got funding for its teen transitional living program, Outreach Ministries for its Showers of Hope and Volunteers of America for its men’s shelter on Chenango Street.

Fairview Recovery Systems also got some money for a homeless management information system