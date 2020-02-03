February is American Heart Month; UHS shares tips for a healthy heart

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County officials are reminding you how important it is to take care of your ticker this February.

The American Heart Association, UHS, and local elected leaders held a news conference at the Security Mutual building in downtown Binghamton today to announce American Heart Month.

They say that, with Valentine’s Day approaching, it is important that your heart be as strong as it can be.

UHS President and CEO John Carrigg says there are plenty of ways to take care of your cardiovascular system.

“Heart healthy activities like exercise, having the right diet, controlling your blood pressure, managing your stress, all of those things are critically important, and those are the things that we want to emphasize this month,” says Carrigg.

Carrigg is also the Chairman for the Southern Tier Heartwalk, which will take place on April 5th at SUNY Broome.

The 31st edition of the event expects to have thousands of people show up to get some solid walking in.

Carrigg says the goal is to raise $380,000 for the organization