February 6th weather forecast; snow coming Friday

(Thursday, February 6th, 2020) A wintry mix through midday going over to some rain showers across the Southern Tier this afternoon.

For the rest of the morning look for a light wintry mix as temperatures continue to rise.

Then things look to change into mostly rain Thursday during the day.

With the milder temperatures the roads should improve for the afternoon commute.

A deepening storm heading into the Northeast Friday will change any rain back to snow and it could come down hard at times before tapering later in the day

The weekend is not looking as active, but it’ll feel more like February around here Saturday!

Thursday: A wintry mix probably changing quickly to rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday Night: Periods of rain with a wintry mix late at night. Low 28.

Friday: Mix and or rain changing to snow. Snow could be heavy at times in the midday and early afternoon. Temperatures dropping into the 20s

Saturday: A few flurries and cold. Highs near 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, nothing more than a flurry. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Chance of some rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s

Tuesday: Chance of some rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: A few snow showers. High near freezing.