February 5th weather forecast: Blustery end to the work week

(Friday, February 5th, 2021) A bit blustery for the end of the work-week with a few rain and snow showers.

Some sunshine Saturday but colder and still windy. Several chances for more snow in the upcoming week.

A few rain and snow showers for Friday. Breezy too, especially the first half of the day as a front is working on passing through. Temperatures are relatively mild midday but colder air will spill in during the second half of the day and make it feel more like February.

Winds are shifting to the southwest Saturday. This should keep lake effect well north of the Southern Tier. Most, if not all, the area should have a dry day with some clearing too. We do have a colder airmass in place for the weekend though. Temperatures will only make it to near 20 degrees for highs. With a breeze, it will feel more like the teens.

Generally some light snow showers Sunday. We don’t think it will amount to much, about 2 inches or less.

The new work-week looks quiet to start. Our next best chance for some accumulating snow is on Tuesday.

Friday: Breezy with light snow mixing with rain in the afternoon. Little to no accumulation during the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wind S 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday Night: A few flurries. Low near 20. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Colder and breezy with some sun. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind W 5-15 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Super Bowl Sunday: Cold with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

Monday: Some sun. Highs in the mid 20s.

Tuesday: Cold. Chance of snow showers. High near 30.

Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High near 20.