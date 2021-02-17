February 17 weather forecast: Lull between storms

(Wednesday, February 17th, 2021) The weather is quiet for the middle of the week, but not for long. Our next storm system will bring widespread snow Thursday evening and night, making the Friday morning commute a slow one.

The weather will be quiet and cold Wednesday. It’s the lull in between storm systems.

Our next storm is gearing up near the Appalachians and heading for the East Coast come Thursday into Friday. This storm will likely provide widespread accumulating snow.

The highest totals will be in the northeast tier of Pennsylvania and the steadiest, heaviest snow will fall overnight Thursday into early Friday.

It looks like snow totals with this system, which quickly exits Friday morning, will average 4-8” with a little more possible southeast of Binghamton.

Some lake effect will develop southeast of Lake Ontario behind this storm system.

High pressure will shut this down on Sunday. It’ll also bring a brighter sky.

The weather remains active going into next week. Temperatures are getting warmer

Wednesday (Ash Wednesday): Colder with a little sun. High near 20. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low near 12. Wind: Near calm.

Thursday: Cloudy in the morning. Snow develops in the late afternoon/early evening. High near 25.

Friday: Windy and turning colder with snow tapering to snow showers by the afternoon. A morning high near 30 but falling during the afternoon.

Saturday: Blustery and colder with a few snow showers possible. Heavier lake snow will probably be north of us up towards Syracuse during the day. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Chilly with a little sun possible. Highs near 25.

Monday: Chance rain and snow. Highs near 35.

Tuesday: Chance rain/snow. High near 40.



