Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a woman wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Lucinda Cirigliano is wanted for grand larceny.

Deputies describe Cirigliano as a white female with hazel eyes and brown hair.

They say she is 4' 1" and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website or via telephone by calling the Sgt. J. M. Clapp at 778-1189.

All tips will remain confidential.