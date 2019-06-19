FEATURED WARRANT: Deputies are searching for Jordan Preston

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in finding a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Jordan Preston is wanted for burglary.

The photo above, provided by the Sheriff’s Office was taken in November 2018

Deputies describe Preston as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair.

They say he is 5′ 7″ and weighs 168 pounds.

Last known to be in the area of Esther Ave. in the City of Binghamton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website or via telephone by calling the Sgt. J. M. Clapp at 778-1189.

All tips will remain confidential.