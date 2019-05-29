BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Felipe Mercedes is wanted for violation of probation and assault.

The photo above, provided by the Sheriff's Office was taken in December 2018

Deputies describe Mercedes as a black male with brown eyes and brown hair.

They say he is 6' and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff's Office website or via telephone by calling the Sgt. J. M. Clapp at 778-1189.

All tips will remain confidential.