BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Jason Crosetto is wanted for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The photo above, provided by the Sheriff's Office, was taken in April, 2018.

Deputies describe Craft as a white male with brown eyes and black hair.

They say he is 6' 1" and weighs 220 pounds.

Crosetto is wanted for violation of probation and criminal possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 607-778-1196, Detective Sgt. Clapp at 607-778-1189.

All tips will remain confidential.