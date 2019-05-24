Father Clarence preps for June 13 first pitch

The self-proclaimed ‘Original Rumble’ is getting ready to take the mound.

In preparation for throwing out the first pitch at a Rumble Ponies game, Father Clarence Rumble from the Mercy House took some pitching lessons with pitching Coach Jonathan Hurst.

This year the Rumble Ponies selected the Mercy House of the Southern Tier as their Charity Partner.

All the money put into coin banks at concession stands along with the wishing wells during Ponies games this year will go to Mercy House.

Both Father Clarence along with Hurst thought today’s session was a nice warm-up for the real deal.

“I feel a little bit more confident today but last time I was here John Hughes said I don’t care if you’re a priest or not. If you don’t make it to home plate they’re going to boo you,” said Father Clarence.

“Like I said he’s going to be fine. He looked good today and I know the nerves were bothering him a little bit. I’m sure there will be a lot more when the time comes,” Hurst says.

Father Clarence will be throwing out the first pitch on Thursday June 13th as Binghamton takes on the Trenton Thunder.

A suite is being raffled off for the game with proceeds benefiting the Mercy House.

To purchase a raffle ticket for a chance at seeing Father Clarence’s first pitch from the luxury of a suite, visit https://MercyHouseSouthernTier.com.