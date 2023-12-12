BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One person died and a firefighter was injured during a house fire in Binghamton over the weekend.

A fire broke out on the first floor of 72 Colfax Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

The Fire Marshall confirmed that one person died in the fire and that a firefighter fell five feet and dislocated their shoulder.

The damage to the house was significant, and the fire Marshall says it is unlivable. Fire spread and damaged the next-door neighbor’s house and vehicle.

There is a memorial outside of the house for the victim with photos, balloons and other offerings.

A friend of the victim’s family created a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses, their belongings, and a new place to live. The GoFundMe was setup three days ago with the goal of raising $10,000 and over 150 people have donated over $8,600.

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click here.