TOWN OF MAINE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, October 21st, at around 2:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Route 26 in the Town of Maine.

When a trooper arrived on the scene, the vehicle was upside down and the driver was still inside.

According to police, witnesses in the area and members of Maine Ambulance were assisting the male.

He was transported to Wilson Medical Center where he later died.

The man has been identified as Mark Truesdail, 65 of Endicott.

An investigation determined that Truesdail was travelling south on Route 26 when he left the roadway and went into a ditch, causing the vehicle to go airborne and strike trees.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.