DAVENPORT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a two car motor vehicle accident with serious injuries reported on Wednesday, July 26th. The accident occurred at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Highway 10 in the Town of Davenport.

A preliminary investigation determined that a car traveling Northwest on County Highway 10 had entered the intersection when it was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling Southwest on State Highway 23.

A female passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the car suffered serious, life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and his passenger was uninjured.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. No tickets have been issued and no arrests have been made.