Face It! Theatre is presents the Pulitzer prize winning play “Disgraced”

A local political theater group is doing a staged reading of a controversial play that tackles racism, Islamophobia and what it means to be an American.

Face It! Theatre is presenting the Pulitzer prize winning play “Disgraced” inside the Bundy Museum Annex this weekend.

Written by Ayad Akhtar, it’s centered around the life of a first generation Pakistani-American that comes to discover that adopting an American lifestyle does not lead to acceptance.

Face It! founder Jim Michalec directs the performance.

He says much of the drama comes down to a question of identity.

Michalec says, “It’s a question as to what lengths do we go to in order to create the facade that’s acceptable to the people around us. At what point to we become fooled into a lifestyle that’s really not about us.”

Michalec says the staged reading is something of a dry run.

Depending on the response from the audience and actors involved, the company may choose to put up a fully staged version in the Fall.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow and 2 o’clock on Sunday.

As always with Face It!, there is no admission fee but donations are accepted.

For more information, go to FaceItTheatre.org

———————————————————

Download the app for Android or iPhone