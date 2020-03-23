Every Dog’s Dream is helping get essential pet items to those in need

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A local animal rescue is doing their part to help make sure all pets are being cared for in this time of need.

Audrey Woerter, founder of Every Dog’s Dream rescue in Johnson City, wants to make sure pet owners who worry about feeding their pets during this difficult time, can rest assured they have help available.

Every Dog’s Dream in Johnson City has collected a bank of essential items for pets.

The elderly who are housebound have the option of at home delivery.

In addition, those who are having a hard time making ends meet are invited to come and pick up what is needed for their pets.

For more information, or to set up an appointment to pick up the items, you can call 242-2346 or email Everydogsdreamadopt@gmail.com.