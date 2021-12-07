Estée Lauder funds Clarkson University research

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University has received a grant from a major makeup company.

Estée Lauder, an American multinational manufacturer and marketer of cosmetic products, has awarded Clarkson University an industrial grant to develop advanced sunscreen materials.

This grant was directly given to Clarkson’s Kodak CAMP Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science Mario Wriedt. According to Clarkson, Wriedt specializes in the rational design and synthesis of molecular assemblies.

With this funding, Wriedt will work to develop a sunscreen that is effective all day long. Allowing users to only apply the product once, compared to multiple times in one day.

“Sunscreen, you apply it in the morning, and then you reapply it at some point,” Wriedt said in an online press release. “This is because the UV filters in the sunscreen, they photodegrade. While they do their job absorbing UV light, they are degrading. We found a way to inhibit this photodegradation.”

Upon success with the research, and advancement in sunscreen products, Wriedt also noted that he is eager to introduce a new practical application.

“We are excited to take our typically fundamental research to an applied level and do something good for people,” Wriedt added.

Additionally, the grant from Estée Lauder will also fund a post-doctoral research associate position. This has been filled by Dr. Adrash N. Narayanan who joined the Wriedt Lab in September 2021.

Assisting Wriedt and Dr. Adrash in the project is Clarkson doctoral student John Hadynski, who Wriedt said has “led the foundation for the project.” Clarkson’s Center for Advanced Materials Processing also helped to facilitate the industrial collaboration with Estée Lauder.