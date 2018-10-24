UTICA, N.Y. - Meanwhile, Tenney continues to use members of the Trump family to try to rev up her base.

President Trump's son Eric appeared at a rally yesterday at Tenney's campaign headquarters near Utica.

During the rally, Eric Trump touted tax cuts, low unemployment rates and trade agreements forged by his father's administration.

He says Tenney has been a big part of their effort to make America great again.

"What she's done and what she's done in Washington is amazing, it's nothing short of incredible. She voted for tax cuts which has helped our economy tremendously. She's a very amazing person, she stands up to corruption, she stands up to nonsense. We want her there very, very bad. I think she's going to win the seat. People have to get out there. If you're a Trump supporter, you have to get out and vote and you have to vote for Claudia. I can tell you she's truly a great person and there's not many of them down in Washington. It's a deep swamp and we need more good people down there and she's one of them," Trump says.

Earlier in the campaign, President Trump himself held a fundraiser for Tenney in Utica and his daughter Ivanka made a joint appearance with the Congresswoman in Cortland County.

