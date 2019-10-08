Equal Pay Law goes into effect

ALBANY N.Y – New equal pay legislation is in effect in New York State today.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest on the new policies.

This July the Governor signed legislation to boost pay equity in the state.

The first measure bans employers from paying workers unequally based on protected class.

Among those protected classes are age, race, creed, sex, and sexual orientation.



In a statement Governor Cuomo said:

“Now it’s time for businesses across the state to take a hard look at their pay policies and ensure women employees get paid the same as their male colleagues if they are doing substantially similar work.”

The second law prohibits employers from asking job candidates salary history questions.

That one will go into effect in January.

Both laws apply to public and private sector employers.

Cuomo says of the laws:

“There is no rational reason why women should not get paid the same as men, and these common sense measures will take us one step closer to true equality.

The Governor is also asking business owners to do “internal reviews” on their own pay policies.

In Albany, Corina Cappabianca.

Last year, Governor Cuomo signed an executive order to block employers from evaluating job seekers based on the history of their wages.

And, another that makes state contractors provide data on race, ethnicity and gender of employees.