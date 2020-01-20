ENVIRONMENTAL PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION CALL FOR ENTRIES

From the Broome County Department of Planning and Economic Development:

BINGHAMTON, NY. The Broome County Environmental Management Council (EMC) invites amateur photographers and students to submit photographs for the 2020 Joyce K.L. Smith Environmental Photography Competition.



This year’s event marks the 19th year of this long-running competition and exhibit. The event aims to raise awareness about the beauty of Broome County’s natural environment. This year’s theme is “Earth Day, Every Day”, celebrating 50 years of Earth Day.

Entrants may submit up to three photographs for consideration in three categories: wildlife, plant life, and natural landscape. Awards will be given in each category with a special prize given to the photo that best represents the theme.



The entry deadline is Friday, March 6th. Winning photos will be printed and mounted for exhibit at the Broome County Arts Council Artisan Gallery for the month of May, with an opening reception during First Friday on May 1st.



In addition to the Environmental Management Council, this event is made possible through contributions by the following partners and sponsors: Broome County Arts Council, New York State Forest Owners Association, Sierra Club – Susquehanna Chapter, Beyond the Print, and A Frame Shoppe.



Contest rules and an online entry form can be found on the EMC website, www.gobroomecounty.com/emc and on Facebook, www.facebook.com/broomeemc.