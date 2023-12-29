ENDWELL, N.Y (WIVT/WBGH) – A tradition intended to connect African-Americans with their roots and their community continues this week after Christmas.

Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration that runs from December 26th through New Year’s Day.

Each day is devoted to a different principle.

Today is cooperative economics in which people are encouraged to consider what they truly need financially and how they might be able to support others in their family and community.

Brenda Brown is an historian who studies American history through the eyes of African-Americans.

She says a major goal is to teach children self-confidence.

“We want to teach younger people that you have to first believe in yourself. You have to gift to yourself. When you make that report card, that’s your efforts. We want you to believe in you,” Brown said.

Brown had a number of relatives in town earlier this week to celebrate the holiday.

Today, she was joined by her friend Diane Ramnarine-Singh in lighting the Kwanzaa candles.

The other six principles are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, purpose, creativity and faith.