Endless Mountains Health Care System scores highest on latest community survey

From: Endless Mountain Systems

Endless Mountains Health Systems Scores Highest on latest Consumer Survey

The Endless Mountains Health System achieved the highest score of any area hospital in 8 out of 10 categories in the latest Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Survey to measure patients’ perspectives of hospital care.

The survey asks a random sample of recently discharged patients to give feedback about topics like how well nurses and doctors communicated, how responsive hospital staff were to patient needs, and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment.

The overall results, which earned Endless Mountains Health Systems the highest local summary rating of 4 stars in the October survey, showed patient satisfaction met or exceeded other area facilities, as well as National Averages, and State Averages for Pennsylvania and New York.

“Endless Mountain Health Systems’ dedicated focus on the patient and the community we serve is reflected in the positive patient satisfaction scores that we receive. We are very proud of the commitment of our Doctors, Nurses and staff in achieving high levels of patient satisfaction…,” says Loren Stone, Chief Executive Officer of Endless Mountain Health Systems.

A partnership of public and private organizations led by the Federal government created HCAHPS (pronounced “H-caps”) to publicly report patient’s perceptions of the care received during their most recent hospital experience, and reports are issued quarterly.

Endless Mountain Health Systems is a not-for-profit Corporation committed to the operation and development of a health system that will provide optimum care within the scope of its abilities. For the past 6 years, they have been located in a state-of-the-art facility located at 100 Hospital Drive in Montrose, PA.

The star ratings and all data from this survey are provided as a service to the public and should not be construed as an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of any health care provider’s products or services.