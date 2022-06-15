ENDICOTT, NY – On June 16th at around 10 a.m., the Village of Endicott Water Department will shut down the Ranney Well for maintenance.

The well will only be offline for about 10 minutes, so this will not affect tank levels. However, it may cause discolored water affecting the residents between Grippen Ave up to the Pine Street tanks and would include West-Endicott, say department officials.

Any discoloration should be alleviated by later that afternoon.

According to the department, this maintenance should prevent future faults or shut-downs.