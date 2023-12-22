(WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Sertoma Club is helping children across the community learn to communicate and form friendships.

The service group donated $1,100 to Helping Celebrate Abilities. It received the funds from a grant from the national Sertoma organization.

The HCA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving children with developmental disabilities.

The grant will go towards purchasing new sensory equipment for preschool classrooms, specifically helping children with speech and hearing issues.

Speech Coordinator Lindsey Dino says the donation will make a huge difference in the way teachers can work with the students.

“85% of the students that we serve right now are on the spectrum. A lot of them are non-speaking. They don’t have joint intention, where a lot of them are in their own space. So, we’re just trying to bring them out of that to work on those joyful interactions,” said Dino.

Dino says that some of the new sensory equipment includes bubble machine, bubble towers, and adaptive seating such as bean bag chairs or wobble chairs.

She says this isn’t the first time the Endicott Sertoma Club has supported HCA.

She was so impressed with the group’s charitable efforts that she decided to join the club.