Endicott Restaurant Week: Podlasie Polish Restaurant

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 05:47 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 05:47 PM EDT

ENDICOTT, N.Y. -  Endicott Restaurant Week is underway with some of the proceeds benefiting Little Italy Endicott.

But it's not only Italian restaurants that are participating.

Podlasie Polish Restaurant on Route 17C in Glendale is offering a 3-course dinner for $22.

The family-run eatery's special menu includes traditional Polish cuisine including kielbasa, pierogi and golabek which is a stuffed cabbage roll.

Podlasie is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 until 8 and Thursday through Sunday from 3 until 9.

You can see a list of all the participating eateries and their special menus on the Endicott Restaurant Week Facebook page.

