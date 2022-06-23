BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in New York State prison today.

In December of 2021, Nicholas C. Maloney, 38, stole credit cards out of an unlocked vehicle in the Town of Union.

Maloney was sentenced for his second felony as he was convicted of Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree. He has a previous conviction for 2nd Degree Robbery from 2013.

“No crime is minor when you are the victim. Quality of life crimes are not ignored in Broome County. Local law enforcement, along with the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, work together to prosecute crime on every level, within New York State guidelines,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.