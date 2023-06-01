ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – In Broome County Court, Jeremy J. Griffin, 48 of Endicott, was sentenced to four years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Assault in the Second Degree. Griffin, who has a prior felony conviction for burglary in 1993, will also be

required to serve three years post-release supervision.

Griffin admitted that on August 19, 2022, during a domestic dispute at an apartment on East

Main Street in the Village of Endicott, he repeatedly struck a 32-year-old female in the face

fracturing her jaw. Griffin was also in violation of a court order of protection prohibiting him

from contact with the victim.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to fight for the victims of

domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a victim, you can call the New York State

Domestic Violence 24-hour Hotline at 1-800-942-6906 or your local police department,” said

Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

The case was investigated by the Endicott Police Department. Senior Assistant District

Attorney Alyssa S. Congdon of the Special Victims Bureau prosecuted the case for the District

Attorney’s Office.