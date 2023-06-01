ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – In Broome County Court, Jeremy J. Griffin, 48 of Endicott, was sentenced to four years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Assault in the Second Degree. Griffin, who has a prior felony conviction for burglary in 1993, will also be
required to serve three years post-release supervision.
Griffin admitted that on August 19, 2022, during a domestic dispute at an apartment on East
Main Street in the Village of Endicott, he repeatedly struck a 32-year-old female in the face
fracturing her jaw. Griffin was also in violation of a court order of protection prohibiting him
from contact with the victim.
“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to fight for the victims of
domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a victim, you can call the New York State
Domestic Violence 24-hour Hotline at 1-800-942-6906 or your local police department,” said
Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.
The case was investigated by the Endicott Police Department. Senior Assistant District
Attorney Alyssa S. Congdon of the Special Victims Bureau prosecuted the case for the District
Attorney’s Office.
