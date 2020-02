BINGHAMTON, NY – An Endicott man has been convicted of causing a serious brain injury to a baby.

A Broome County Jury found 26 year-old Kelvin Lebron guilty of reckless assault of a child yesterday.

Lebron was accused of shaking a 3 month-old back in November of 2017, causing the injuries.

He was arrested in January of 2018, and will be sentenced in May of this year.