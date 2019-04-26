Endicott hosts another edition of Endicott Restaurant Week

The Greater Endicott area is hosting another edition of Endicott Restaurant Week.

Like similar promotions, the 12 participating eateries are offering 3-course meals at a set price point of their choosing.

The Village of Endicott is no longer organizing the effort, which is now being overseen by Jackie Wahl, Marketing Manager for Lampy’s.

Lampy’s is offering a 3-course lunch for $13 and a 3-course dinner for $30.

Offerings include Rigatoni ala Vodka, pan-seared Jail Island salmon, chicken picante, a Greek chicken flatbread and, of course, the famous Lampy’s Scampi.

Organizer Jackie Wahl says, “It’s a great opportunity to open the doors for people who may have not tried your restaurant in the past. Ita great time to showcase your specialty items on a limited menu, as well as make some new items. You really get people to come out and try new things and make new friends and customers.”

Wahl says the promotion includes restaurants in Endwell and Endicott and this time extends to the Town of Maine with the addition of Frank’s Italian Restaurant and Kelli’s Too.

Endicott Restaurant Week starts on Monday and runs 9 days through Tuesday, May 7th.

A list of participating eateries and their menus is on the group’s Facebook page.

