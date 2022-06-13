ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Endicott Elks Lodge #1977 is partnering with Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 to host a flag day ceremony on June 14th.

The ceremony will take place at 6pm at the Endicott Elks Lodge located at 619 North Nanticoke Avenue. Guests are asked to be there by 5:45pm to get set up.

Senator Fred Akshar and the Vestal Middle School Select Choruses will each play a large part in the event. Elks dignitaries and local law enforcement members will also be on hand.

Elks representatives are excited to carry on the ceremonial tradition that started in 1908. “The purpose of flag day is to honor our country’s flag and to recall the achievements attained beneath its fold; all of which are meaningful to Elks,” according to a press release.

If you plan to attend the event or would like more information, please contact Mindi at (607) 259-3814.