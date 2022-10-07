ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Governor Hochul announced today that 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in New York State’s Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program, the Village Endicott was one of them.

The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York’s nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.

“The State’s Asset Management Program advances resources and expertise to help municipal leaders establish robust programs to maintain and upgrade essential wastewater infrastructure systems,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is committed to helping local communities across the state protect wastewater systems that are often a municipality’s single-most valuable asset. By evaluating flood resilience needs, these local asset management programs will help our communities mitigate the effects of climate change and better prepare for the future.”

The program is entering its second phase which will work to manage wastewater treatment across the state by providing engineering consultant planning services, software management systems, and technical training to local governments.

In all, this will help to advance Endicott’s clean water infrastructure by minimizing costly emergency repairs and preventing service disruptions.

The goal, according to Hochul, is to help protect public health and the environment.