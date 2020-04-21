Ely Park Golf Course To Open Tuesday, With Restrictions

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Monday announced the City of Binghamton’s Ely Park Golf Course will open Tuesday, April 21, following updated guidance from Empire State Development on operation of golf courses under Governor Cuomo’s “New York State on PAUSE” executive orders.

Golfers must walk and carry their own bags at Ely Park Golf Course and are required to make tee time reservations in advance by calling (607) 772-7231. Walk-on golfers are not allowed.

Ely Park’s clubhouse is also closed and personnel has been limited to security and maintenance operations.

Golfers are required to maintain a distance of six feet apart at all times, and no gatherings of any kind are allowed on the course. These rules will be strictly enforced.

For more information, visit: https://golfelypark.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/GolfElyPark/.