BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A local hairdresser has designed and opened her dream salon in downtown Binghamton.

Elegance Salon by Leigh Catherine opened at the beginning of this year in the Printing House student housing complex on Chenango Street, formerly known as the Press Building.

Leigh Guyette has been a hair stylist for over 15 years and already had a small shop in Brackney, Pennsylvania.

But, having grown up in the city, she knew she wanted to open her new space downtown.

And Guyette is introducing a new fashion accessory to our area, small gems adhered to your teeth known as Tooth Kandy.

"I brought it here from California. I'm one of 160 people, we're called Tooth Fairies, in the entire world that does this service. So, that's really exciting, I was really excited to bring that to the area."

Guyette says the gems take about 10 minutes to apply, are not permanent or harmful and are dentist friendly.

She also offers cuts for men, women and children along with coloring, highlights, hair extensions, facial waxing and makeup for special occasions.

Guyette held an open house and ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate her grand opening.

She says she's already built up a sizeable customer base of college students and downtown professionals.

You can make an appointment with her by calling or texting 607-765-4741.

She also takes walk-ins if she can fit you in.

