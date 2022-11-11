VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local senior living community held a veterans day event honoring its residents and local post members who have served.

Elderwood Village in Vestal held a Veterans Day ceremony today, and invited members from the Marine Corp League of BInghamton.

The Marine Corp League held a TAPS presentation outside, despite the weather, then moved inside.

Residents of Elderwood who served in the military had a chance to talk with Marine Corp members, and talk about the trials and tribulations, as well as the successes of their time in the service.

Each resident and staff member who served received a commemorative certificate, thanking them for their service.

Once receiving their certificates, residents cut into a cake decorated for the holiday.

Marine Corp members networked with the residents, discussing old war stories, and how they can stay involved with the military family, while being in a senior living community.