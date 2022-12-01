BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tonight, Binghamton’s East Middle School is hosting a free community event to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.

From 5 to 7 p.m., students and their families are welcome to enjoy a pasta dinner, cookie decorating, hot cocoa, games, face painting, a photo booth, and swimming.

Students must have an adult present in order to swim.

There will also be a clothing closet and several community partners on hand.

The Binghamton City School District says, “We are excited to once again put on events that encourage the home-to-school connection that’s so important for our students. We hope you can attend!”