BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – At around 2 a.m. this morning, the Binghamton Fire Department responded to 21 Exchange Street for smoke on the seventh floor of the 11-story apartment building.

According to BFD, crews climbed to the seventh floor and were met by a smoke filled hallway as a storage room was on fire.

Crews extended hose lines into the building and the fire was quickly extinguished, but a heavy smoke condition remained.

According to the Fire Department, multiple crews went door-to-door on floors 7-11 to check on residents and have them shelter in place.

A large scale ventilation processes went into affect and all units cleared the scene at around 3:45 a.m.