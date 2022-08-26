OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A developing nature preserve has received some additions from an up-and-coming Eagle Scout.

Garrett Shultz is a member of Troop 38 in Owego, and for his Eagle Scout Project, he decided to spruce up the Canawanna Nature Preserve on Water Street in Owego.

After his project proposal was accepted, Shultz got to work crafting three benches and a new sign to install at the nature preserve.

He also put down all the woodchips on over 600 feet worth of trails in Canawanna.

Shultz said that the Owego Rotary Club established the nature preserve only a couple of years ago.

Shultz said, “People want to walk and i guess it gives them an opportunity to come down and see nature. We don’t have a lot of nature places here in Owego, so this is an opportunity for them to come and see some of the wildlife we have down here and see some of the plants, animals, walk, they can get some shade and have a sit.”

The new sign includes a trail map of the preserve, along with the surrounding property lines, and information about local wildlife.

Before each day of work at Canawanna, Schultz would post online, which generally resulted in other troop and community members to show up and help divvy up the work.

If all goes as planned, he should be receiving the title, Eagle Scout, in the coming months.